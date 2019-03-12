Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Fighting for No. 2 job
Mesoraco went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The former Red is in camp on a minor-league deal, but he's in a battle with Travis d'Arnaud for the backup catcher job behind Wilson Ramos. Mesoraco is only 4-for-17 at the plate so far this spring, but three of his four hits (he also has a homer) have gone for extra bases, and he's been drawing raves from Mets pitchers for his work behind the plate. The club could elect to have d'Arnaud begin the season on the injured list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery to avoid making a tough roster decision, however.
