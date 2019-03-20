Mesoraco exercised the upward mobility out in his contract Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Mesoraco, who is battling with Travis d'Arnaud for the backup catching job this spring, decided to seek out other possible opportunities with his roster spot far from guaranteed in New York. The veteran backstop will be made available to any team willing to add him to its 25-man roster. If no team wants Mesoraco, the Mets will retain control over him.