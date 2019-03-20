Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Seeking other opportunities
Mesoraco exercised the upward mobility out in his contract Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Mesoraco, who is battling with Travis d'Arnaud for the backup catching job this spring, decided to seek out other possible opportunities with his roster spot far from guaranteed in New York. The veteran backstop will be made available to any team willing to add him to its 25-man roster. If no team wants Mesoraco, the Mets will retain control over him.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...