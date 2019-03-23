The Mets informed Mesoraco on Saturday that he wouldn't be included on their Opening Day roster, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Since the veteran catcher has no opt-out clause in his contract, the Mets may simply release him -- or even place him on the restricted list -- if he expresses no interest in a minor-league assignment. Mesoraco plans to contemplate his options and hope another team has a sudden need for extra depth behind the plate over the next few days.

