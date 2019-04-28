Mesoraco appears to be retired and doesn't appear on track to rejoin the Mets, even after they designated Travis d'Arnaud for assignment Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mesoraco is officially on the restricted list after refusing a minor-league assignment. He would currently be the Mets' third option at catcher behind Wilson Ramos and Tomas Nido if he wanted to keep playing baseball. It's unclear at this point whether his stance would change should an injury to Ramos or Nido open up a roster spot, but even if that did happen, his long time away from the game would likely mean that he wouldn't be able to step right into a big-league job.