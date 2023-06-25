De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base against Atlanta in a loss Saturday.

Though De La Cruz understandably couldn't match the buzz he generated with his first career cycle Friday, the rookie phenom continued to show why he's become an instant fantasy (and real-life) star by reaching base twice and nabbing a stolen base. He's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak during which he's gone 15-for-30 with two homers, six RBI and three thefts. As evidence of his impact thus far, De La Cruz has either homered or swiped a bag in 10 of his first 16 games as a major-leaguer.