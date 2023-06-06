Cincinnati recalled De La Cruz from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

One of the top overall prospects in baseball and absolutely dripping with multi-category fantasy upside, De La Cruz is set to make his major-league debut in the Reds' series opener Tuesday night against the visiting Dodgers. The 21-year-old infielder was sporting a robust .298/.398/.633 batting line with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 38 runs scored through 38 games (186 plate appearances) this season at the Triple-A level. He tallied 28 homers and 47 steals in 121 games last year between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. There are issues with strikeouts, but the sky is the limit on De La Cruz's long-term potential as a new era of Reds baseball begins.