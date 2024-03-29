Montas (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings and allowed four hits and no walks while striking out four in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

While the Nats offense isn't expected to light MLB on fire this season, Montas going six scoreless in Great American Ballpark is a noteworthy accomplishment -- especially after logging a 5.94 ERA this spring. Although Montas doesn't have the stuff he had in prior years, he should be in a solid position to succeed if he can keep walks allowed to a minimum. He'll likely have a tougher time in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Phillies.