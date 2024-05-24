Montas allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Thursday.

Montas has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) across 15.2 innings over his last three starts, though he's avoided taking a loss in any of those games. The Padres got to him early Thursday before he bounced back and finished strong. The right-hander is at a 4.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB over 41 innings across nine starts this season. Montas is projected to make his next start at home versus the Cardinals.