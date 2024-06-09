Montas (3-5) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings.

The right-hander never found his footing Sunday, loading the bases in the first inning and surrendering a bases-clearing double to Ian Happ. Things didn't get much better for Montas in the second inning as he allowed an RBI single before exiting with runners on second and third. Fortunately those runners did not come around to score, but Montas was highly disappointing following a dazzling performance in Coors field last week where he recorded nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. The 31-year-old currently owns a 4.55 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP with 44 strikeouts in 55.1 innings, but his inconsistency makes him a high-risk, high-reward play for fantasy managers. He will look to rebound in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend in Milwaukee.