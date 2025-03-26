President of baseball operations David Stearns said Wednesday that Montas (lat) underwent an MRI this week that showed "really good healing", and the right-hander is likely a week or two away from starting up a throwing program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Montas said in mid-February that he hoped to return to throwing in 4-to-6 weeks, and he appears to be trending toward the back end of that timeframe. The 32-year-old suffered a high-grade right late strain early in camp and is poised to miss at least the first month of the season, but a return in mid-to-late May appears possible, assuming he's able to resume throwing in the near future like expected.