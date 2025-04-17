Montas (lat) has been playing catch from 90 feet and is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions in two weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Montas began a throwing program in early April and has been brought along slowly as he works his way back from a high-grade right lat strain. He still numerous boxes to check off but appears to be tracking toward a season debut in late May or early June if all goes well.
More News
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Begins throwing program•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Lands on 15-day injured list•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Encouraging MRI results•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Hopes to throw in 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Faces 6-to-8-week shutdown•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Shut down with lat injury•