Montas (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Montas earned his first quality start in his last four outings, though he'd still wind up with the loss as the Reds couldn't break through on offense until the seventh inning. The 31-year-old Montas hasn't earned a win since April 3, after starting the year 2-0. His ERA sits at 4.60 with a 1.40 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB over 10 starts (47 innings) this season. Montas is currently slated for a road matchup with the Rockies in his next start early next week.