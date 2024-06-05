Montas (3-4) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Montas navigated Coors Field with ease in his best start of the year. This was his third scoreless outing, though one of those was shortened by a forearm injury versus the Angels on April 21. The right-hander had been struggling to rack up strikeouts prior to Tuesday -- his previous season high was seven. Montas is at a decent 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB over 54 innings across 11 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.