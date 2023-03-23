Ashcraft struck out 10 "B-Team" Padres in Wednesday night's spring training start over six innings. After the start he exuded about the progress he has made with his slider, a pitch he's using a new grip for, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Everything is working how we want," Ashcraft said. "The slider is the best it's ever been for me."

Between the reports of Ashcraft hitting 100 mph and now his new-and-improved slider, he's graduated to the level of last-round dart throw intrigue. He obviously needs to face tougher competition, but he now has 25 strikeouts in 17.1 spring training innings.