Bader is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Bader was added to the lineup Tuesday versus a right-hander after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) had to be scratched, but the 29-year-old went 0-for-4 and will head back to the bench Wednesday even as Renfroe remains sidelined. Bader should continue to draw most of his starts against southpaws. It'll be another righty in Logan Gilbert taking the mound for Seattle on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.