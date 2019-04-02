Greene is slated for Tommy John surgery, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Greene had been progressing nicely in March, tossing bullpen sessions without issue. However, he evidently suffered a significant setback and will have to go under the knife, effectively ending his 2019 campaign. The 19-year-old prospect hasn't pitched in a game since July of 2018 and likely won't for at least another year.

