Reds' Hunter Greene: Throwing bullpen sessions
Greene (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions and said on his personal Twitter account that he is feeling "stronger and better than ever before."
He is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent April 9, 2019. Given the fact that the minor-league season may not begin until June or July, Greene could be fully recovered by the time games resume. He should open the year at High-A.
