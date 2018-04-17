Winker (shoulder) is playing right field and hitting second Tuesday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Winker was absent from the starting lineup the past four days, but he did manage to pinch-hit in Monday's contest. It seems like his shoulder is back to 100 percent, so he'll resume his normal position in the Reds' starting lineup, at least until Scott Schebler (elbow) is back in action.