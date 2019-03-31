Winker isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Winker was slated to sit out Saturday prior to the game raining out, but the Reds maintained a similar lineup Sunday. Winker is still expected to draw the majority of starts alongside Scott Schebler and Yasiel Puig, though it is a bit surprising to see him out of the lineup against right-handed starter Trevor Williams.