Reds' Joey Votto: Out Tuesday with sore knee

Votto will be held out of Tuesday's game against the Mets due to a sore right knee, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Interim manager Jim Riggleman said Votto aggravated the knee injury in Monday's series opener and it got worse later in the ballgame. Despite playing hurt, Votto went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. He'll get the day off Tuesday with the hope that it provides enough time for Votto to recuperate ahead of Wednesday's matchup.