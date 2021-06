Votto is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

With the Reds and Twins concluding their two-game set Tuesday with a contest that begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, Votto is most likely just getting some rest after he played all 12 innings in Monday night's 7-5 loss. Tyler Stephenson will step in at first base for Votto, who went 2-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts in the series opener.