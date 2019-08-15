Reds' Joey Votto: Six-game hitting streak
Votto extended his hitting streak to six games with a base hit across four at-bats in Wednesday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals.
Votto has racked up four extra-base knocks (three doubles, one home run), three runs and three RBI during the streak. It's a nice surge for the first baseman, but his body of work over the past two seasons suggests he shouldn't be relied upon as a plus source of power at this stage of his career. His 20.6 percent strikeout rate -- while still strong relative to most hitters in today's game -- has also limited the impact he can have for fantasy managers in the batting average category.
