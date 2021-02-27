Sims (elbow) threw for the first time in camp Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims has had a delayed start to spring training due to some right elbow tightness that he dealt with over the offseason. Although he was shut down for several days early in camp, Sims said that he'll be ready for the regular season. His brief absence could hinder his chances to begin the season as the team's closer, but he should still have time to prepare for Opening Day as long as he doesn't face any setbacks.