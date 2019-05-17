Reds' Luis Castillo: Records fifth win

Castillo (5-1) picked up the win against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on two hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking one as the Reds won 4-2.

Castillo continues to dominate, as he picked up his fifth win in six decisions to start the season while providing yet another solid stat line. The right-hander is putting up Cy Young-caliber numbers at the outset of 2019, as he now boasts a fantastic 1.90 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a 76:25 K:BB through 61.2 innings.