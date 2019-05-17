Reds' Luis Castillo: Records fifth win
Castillo (5-1) picked up the win against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on two hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking one as the Reds won 4-2.
Castillo continues to dominate, as he picked up his fifth win in six decisions to start the season while providing yet another solid stat line. The right-hander is putting up Cy Young-caliber numbers at the outset of 2019, as he now boasts a fantastic 1.90 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a 76:25 K:BB through 61.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...