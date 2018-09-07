Williams hit his second home run of the season Thursday, a seventh inning pinch-hit solo shot in the loss to the Padres.

Williams has played sparingly, but he has made the most of his appearances, going three for his last three and hitting .301 overall on the season. He has also seen at least one at-bat in 11 straight games, but the majority of them have been pinch hitting as he's only seen three starts over that span. Williams remains a bench bat with limited upside and should only be looked at in deeper leagues.