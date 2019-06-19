Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Earns fourth save
Lorenzen retired the Astros in order without a strikeout to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 victory.
Closer Raisel Iglesias was used in the eighth inning with the tying run on first base for the second straight game, affording Lorenzen another opportunity to notch a save. The 27-year-old has a 3.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB through 38.1 innings this season, and is 4-for-5 in save chances while also recording four holds. Lorenzen appears to be the go-to guy for the ninth inning if Iglesias is utilized earlier to escape from a jam.
