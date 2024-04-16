Lorenzen (1-0) allowed zero runs on three hits while walking five to earn the win Monday against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Lorenzen struggled with his command as evidenced by the five walks allowed but induced a fifth-inning double play by Mark Canha to close out his night unscathed and earn the victory in his first start of the season. The veteran righty signed with the Rangers in late March after coming off a career-high 153 innings split between the Tigers and Phillies last season. He tossed 79 pitches and will look to increase that total while improving his control during his next start, tentatively slated to take place over the weekend in Atlanta.