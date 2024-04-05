Lorenzen (neck) threw 70 pitches while allowing one run across four innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Lorenzen signed late in the spring and is using his stint on the injured list primarily to build up his pitch count. He made significant progress from his first outing when he threw 50 pitches, meaning it's realistic that he'll be with the Rangers for his next outing. Though it hasn't been confirmed, Lorenzen currently lines up to start Wednesday against Oakland.