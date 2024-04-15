Lorenzen (neck) was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Lorenzen is set to make his Rangers and season debut with a start Monday in Detroit. While technically on the IL with a neck injury, Lorenzen making three rehab starts had as much or more to do with knocking the rust off after he didn't sign until late March. He held a 6.35 ERA and 13:9 K:BB over 11.1 innings in those rehab outings and doesn't make for a very desirable fantasy start Monday.