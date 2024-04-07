Lorenzen (neck) said Sunday he'll make one more minor-league rehab start before joining the Rangers, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The right-hander threw 70 pitches while allowing a run over four innings with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he'll continue building up his workload in his next rehab start, which could come Tuesday. Lorenzen is on the shelf with a neck strain, but the purpose of his stint on the injured list is primarily to build up his pitch count after signing with Texas late in spring training.