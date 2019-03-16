Reds' Michael Lorenzen: More center field work
Lorenzen played center field Saturday against the Rangers without pitching in the game, the first time this spring that he's done that, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The fact that the Reds feel comfortable using Lorenzen in center is yet another reason that Philip Ervin probably won't make the Opening Day roster, no matter how well he hits this spring. Lorenzen gives the Reds another outfielder without it costing them an extra roster spot.
