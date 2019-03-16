Lorenzen played center field Saturday against the Rangers without pitching in the game, the first time this spring that he's done that, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The fact that the Reds feel comfortable using Lorenzen in center is yet another reason that Philip Ervin probably won't make the Opening Day roster, no matter how well he hits this spring. Lorenzen gives the Reds another outfielder without it costing them an extra roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...