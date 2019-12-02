Play

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Heading to Cincinnati

Moustakas agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal with the Reds on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Reds will get the slugger's age-31 through age-34 seasons, though he hasn't shown any sign of decline so far. He's hit .259/.319/.498 over the last three seasons, averaging 33.7 homers per year over that stretch. He'll get to enjoy another hitter-friendly home park after hitting 35 homers for the Brewers last season. After starting 40 games at second base in 2019, he appears to be in line to remain at the position this season, with Eugenio Suarez occupying the hot corner.

