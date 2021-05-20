Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's loss against the Giants.
Castellanos reached base twice in a game where the Reds struggled mightily on offense, going 3-for-29 with three walks as a team, but the right fielder continues to prove he's been Cincinnati's most productive player on offense by a wide margin. He's hit safely in seven straight games while reaching base at least twice in each of those contests, a span in which he's also racked up two homers, four RBI and six runs scored.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Slams 10th homer, knocks in three•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Resting Friday•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Friday•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Leaves early, should play Wednesday•