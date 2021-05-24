Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles, an additional RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Another game, another impressive performance for Castellanos -- he was responsible for three of the team's four runs Sunday and also launched his 12th homer of the season in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Jesse Winker as well. Castellanos has hit safely in 11 straight games, posting eight multi-hit appearances and hitting .512 with three homers and eight RBI in that span.