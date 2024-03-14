Martinez's next Cactus League appearance has been pushed back from Thursday to Saturday because of a rib injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reds manager David Bell said that Martinez "may have a rib out of place," but the right-hander was still able to play long-toss Thursday and will start in a couple days. At this point, it doesn't sound like an injury to be concerned about. Martinez has allowed one unearned run with a 7:1 K:BB over five innings this spring. He's expected to open the season in Cincinnati's rotation.