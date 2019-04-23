Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Ervin collected a base knock in two at-bats with the Reds earlier in the season, but he figures to receive more opportunities this time around with Matt Kemp (ribs) on the injured list. Ervin showed some pop at the dish in 2018, cracking seven homers in 78 games at the major-league level.

