Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Complains about usage

Iglesias complained before Monday's game about how he's being used more often in non-save situations, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "You can see the other closers, they don't pitch in tie games," Iglesias said. "I'm the only one who comes in tie games and I've given up homers and I'm losing some games. I feel really bad. I already have five losses, something that hasn't happened (to anyone else) in the big leagues. Five losses in the first month of ball. That shouldn't be like that."

This comment came on the heels of his fifth loss of the season on Sunday. He entered the game in the ninth inning with a 4-4 tie, allowed a double and then a two-run homer to Brandon Crawford. The complaint rings hollow, though - he blew the save Friday night, and of course there was no save possibility Sunday with the game already tied in the ninth.