Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Takes extra-inning loss
Iglesias (1-4) took the loss against the Mets on Tuesday by allowing one run on two hits while recording only one out.
Iglesias entered for the bottom of the 10th inning and was greeted with a 10-pitch at-bat from J.D. Davis, which ended in a leadoff double. The 29-year-old also factored in the decision Monday as he earned the win with two scoreless innings after entering in a tie game. The right-hander has a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings. and is 6-for-7 in save opportunities.
