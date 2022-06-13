The Reds recalled Sanmartin from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Sanmartin broke camp in the major-league rotation but was optioned within a month after struggling to an awful 13.78 ERA across five appearances. His 7.36 ERA in 18.1 innings as a swingman for Louisville hardly inspires confidence, though he recently righted the ship, giving up three earned runs while striking out 15 over 10.1 innings in his four most recent appearances.
