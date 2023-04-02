Sanmartin retired the only batter he faced Saturday, retiring Oneil Cruz on a ground ball to end the eighth inning.
Because the Reds were up by four runs at the time, Sanmartin was not eligible for a hold. It appears that he'll be deployed to retire key lefties late in games this year after beginning 2022 as a starter.
