Reds' Robert Stephenson: Captures first victory of season
Stephenson (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Braves.
Stephenson was able to keep the Braves in check despite issuing three free passes. He's lowered his ERA by almost two full runs over his last four outings, and he's someone fantasy managers should keep an eye on, as he could be useful down the stretch. He'll make his next start Friday against the Pirates.
