Espinal started at second base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.
Espinal made his first appearance since Cincinnati acquired him from Toronto last Wednesday. The infielder provides insurance in an infield that will be missing two projected starters at second and third base when the regular season drops.
More News
-
Reds' Santiago Espinal: Shipped to Cincinnati•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Fighting for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Agrees to terms•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Returns to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Nabs fourth straight start•