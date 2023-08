Steer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Though Cincinnati would eventually be blown out, Steer set the team off on a positive foot with his two-run blast in the first frame. It was his 16th long ball of the campaign, tied for fifth-most among MLB rookies. Steer's strong season also includes a .272/.357/.463 slash line, 22 doubles, 61 RBI, 54 runs and nine stolen bases through 105 contests.