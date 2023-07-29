Steer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Steer's solo shot in the seventh inning sparked a three-run rally for the Reds. The infielder snapped his 18-game homer drought, which dated back to July 2. He hit .235 during the power outage, taking some of the shine off of what's been a strong first full season in the majors for the 25-year-old. Steer is at a .276/.362/.463 slash line with 15 homers, 56 RBI, 50 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 100 contests this year.