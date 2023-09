Steer went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Friday's 19-2 win over St. Louis.

Steer launched a solo home run in the second inning -- he was one of six members of the starting lineup to go deep in a win that kept the Reds' playoff hopes alive. He's hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games, going 16-for-49 (.327) with nine extra-base hits, eight RBI and seven runs scored. The home run was Steer's 23rd over 155 games.