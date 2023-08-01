Steer started at second base and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Steer made his first start at the keystone and second appearance there this season. The injury to Jonathan India (foot) prompted position juggling for Reds manager David Bell. Matt McLain will be the primary fill-in at second, but it bears monitoring if Steer can squeeze out enough starts for position eligibility. He's also played first base (56 games), third base (33) and left field (19) in 2023.