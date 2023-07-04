Steer went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Nationals.

Steer has been a force in Cincinnati of late, going 16-for-36 (.444) with four home runs in his last 10 games. He's now slashing .292./381/.505 with 14 homers, 51 RBI, 44 runs scored and nine steals through 354 plate appearances in his first full MLB season. Steer's shifted from first base to left field with Joey Votto returning to the Reds' lineup, but it's clearly not impacted his production at the plate. The 25-year-old Steer looks to be a legitimate multi-category fantasy producer.