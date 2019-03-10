Trammell has been out the last couple of days with sprained fingers on his glove hand after getting them caught in an outfield fence during a drill, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Trammell is expected to be able to return to spring training game action by the middle of the week. This is a big year for Trammell, who is expected to try to clear the Double-A wall this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories