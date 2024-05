Friedl (wrist) began a rehab assignment Thursday and is 1-for-7 with a walk over two games for Triple-A Louisville.

Friedl, batting in his customary leadoff spot, played seven innings at shortstop Thursday and a full game Friday as the designated hitter. Reds manager David Bell told Mike Petraglia of MLB.com that he'll have a better idea of Friedl's return timeline by the end of the weekend.