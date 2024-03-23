The Reds believe Friedl (wrist) will be able to return ahead of the two months he'd have to miss if placed on the 60-day injured list, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Friedl will open the season on the injured list due to a broken wrist, and the organization is mulling its options for the final roster spot, probably someone that can play center field. The most likely options are Bubba Thompson and Jacob Hurtubise, both of whom are on the 40-man roster, but neither player is expected to have a significant role while Friedl is unavailable.